T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $601,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,836,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $147.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

