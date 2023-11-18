SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 200.0 %

SIVB stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,563,000 after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,120,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

