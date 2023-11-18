Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 42,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 46,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

