Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Sells 159 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

