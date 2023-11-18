Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Has $153,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Shopify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $68.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.15 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

