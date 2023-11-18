Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

GILD opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

