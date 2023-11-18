StockNews.com Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

ACCO stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $505.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 11,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $60,490.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 83.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 170.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 332.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

