StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

RAIL opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $42.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter worth about $386,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

