StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.60 to $1.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.70 to $1.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of ASM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 million, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

