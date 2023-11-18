StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
CIDM opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Company Profile
