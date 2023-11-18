Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $330,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,917.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,931,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,178,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,474 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at $6,633,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

