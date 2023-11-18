Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) PT Raised to $33.00

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE SPHR opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sphere Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

