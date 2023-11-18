Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Earnings Miss

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27. 365,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,608,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 31.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 77,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,794,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 393,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.