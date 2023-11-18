Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3,574.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the first quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 279.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 61,952 shares during the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

