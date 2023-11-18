Shelton Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,331 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $32,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.95 and its 200 day moving average is $111.52. The company has a market capitalization of $316.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

