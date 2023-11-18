Shelton Capital Management Sells 19,400 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYV. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,015,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,651,000 after purchasing an additional 610,824 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

