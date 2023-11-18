Shelton Capital Management Sells 11,400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $384.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

