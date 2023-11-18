Shelton Capital Management Purchases 424 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $422.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $437.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.67 and a 200 day moving average of $381.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

