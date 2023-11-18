Shelton Capital Management Purchases 168 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,448.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,485.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,267.12.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 21.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

