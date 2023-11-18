Shelton Capital Management Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 798.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

