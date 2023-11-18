Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $686.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.95. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The stock has a market cap of $270.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.29.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

