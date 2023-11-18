Shelton Capital Management Buys 82,000 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 554.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.54. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

