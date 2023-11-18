Shelton Capital Management Buys 29,023 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $99,056,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 641,409 shares of company stock worth $9,738,595. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 341.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.58.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

