Shelton Capital Management Acquires 282 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $574,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 96.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $407.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $429.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total transaction of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

