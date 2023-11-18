SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CEO Jeffrey Stoops Sells 45,779 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,864,510.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SBA Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $233.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.50 and its 200 day moving average is $221.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $312.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBAC. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SBA Communications from $275.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.12.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

