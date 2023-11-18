Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 95,390 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.59 per share, with a total value of 1,296,350.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,322,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately 181,049,961.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.63 per share, with a total value of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.48 per share, with a total value of 298,811.16.

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,213 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.36 per share, with a total value of 523,885.68.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.71 per share, with a total value of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.78 per share, with a total value of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.75 per share, with a total value of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.03 per share, with a total value of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.27 per share, with a total value of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 13.50 per share, with a total value of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at 13.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 13.93 and a 200-day moving average of 15.32. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52 week low of 12.93 and a 52 week high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after buying an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 101,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 498,079 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.