Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $51,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $37.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.