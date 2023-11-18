Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 110,811 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Extra Space Storage worth $58,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,545.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,246 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 341.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR stock opened at $128.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

