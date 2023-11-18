Roth Mkm Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Dragonfly Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.53.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragonfly Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 805.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 794,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 233.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179,013 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 37,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 611.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 398.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145,317 shares during the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Featured Stories

