Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 6.03% of Radware worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 7.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,487 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Radware by 11.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 71,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $15.33 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDWR. TheStreet lowered shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Further Reading

