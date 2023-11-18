Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $92,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.17.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

