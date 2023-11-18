Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 93.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 195.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $115.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

