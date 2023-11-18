Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 726 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 126,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 226,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SLB opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

