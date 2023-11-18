Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 27 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $802.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $534.01 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $722.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $719.33.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

