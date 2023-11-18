Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 157 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $74.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

