Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 233.3% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $7,769,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

