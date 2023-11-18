Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $534.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $477.11 and a 200 day moving average of $447.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $541.84.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.