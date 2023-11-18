Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.1% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

C stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

