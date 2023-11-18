Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,237 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 101.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

SMFG opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

