Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after purchasing an additional 188,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,655,948,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.18. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

CNI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

