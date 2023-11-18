Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $326,580,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $200.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $150.90 and a 52-week high of $225.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

