Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 856 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

