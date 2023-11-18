Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE PXD opened at $238.16 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $258.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

