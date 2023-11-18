Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,236 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

