Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Reiterated by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice reiterated their hold rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

PLUG stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

