Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PSX opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

