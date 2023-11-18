Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,168,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,389,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $3,725,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,048.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

