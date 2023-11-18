Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Pharvaris Stock Up 3.5 %
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the period.
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
