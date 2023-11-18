Orion (NYSE:OEC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Orion from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Orion from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Orion stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Orion has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Orion’s payout ratio is currently 4.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 282.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,702 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orion by 22.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 234,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Orion by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after buying an additional 25,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

