Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Stock Up 4.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis

Organogenesis stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $349.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.48. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 845,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 45.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,042,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 633,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.