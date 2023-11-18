Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Organogenesis
Organogenesis Stock Up 4.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organogenesis
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 483.9% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,020,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 845,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 45.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,042,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 633,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.
Organogenesis Company Profile
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organogenesis
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Unity Software’s resilient rebound post-earnings setback
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.